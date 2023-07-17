iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO) Shares Purchased by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:IOO – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,254 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC owned 0.19% of iShares Global 100 ETF worth $6,851,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IOO. Waddell & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $22,485,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global 100 ETF by 605.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 284,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,197,000 after purchasing an additional 243,766 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $12,264,000. Asset Allocation Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,237,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global 100 ETF in the 1st quarter worth $5,929,000.

iShares Global 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of IOO stock traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $76.68. The stock had a trading volume of 10,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 115,408. iShares Global 100 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.45 and a fifty-two week high of $77.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.39.

iShares Global 100 ETF Profile

iShares Global 100 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global 100 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 100 Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of 100 large-capitalization global companies.

