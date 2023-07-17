iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG) Short Interest Up 77.9% in June

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 141,800 shares, an increase of 77.9% from the June 15th total of 79,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 21.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (NASDAQ:HEWG – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,990 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,885 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.57% of iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Price Performance

HEWG stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $30.84. The company had a trading volume of 159 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,203. The company has a market capitalization of $35.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.03. iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF has a 1-year low of $23.17 and a 1-year high of $32.34.

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 5th were paid a $0.9113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd.

The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (HEWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The iShares Currency Hedged MSCI Germany ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of large- and mid-capitalization German equities while mitigating exposure to fluctuations between the value of the euro and the U.S.

