iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Stock Position Reduced by Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 579,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 42,220 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.3% of Sigma Investment Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $56,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 293.8% in the 4th quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 133.1% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

IJR stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.79. 838,048 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,106,092. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $86.40 and a 12-month high of $108.24.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

