iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Sold by Ameritas Advisory Services LLC

Ameritas Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 29.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,161 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 56,601 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $13,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 360 Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 31,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,050,000 after buying an additional 1,902 shares during the last quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Kerntke Otto McGlone Wealth Management Group now owns 61,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,787,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bryant Woods Investment Advisors LLC now owns 128,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,406,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the last quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Finally, Lion Street Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $259,000.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA IJR traded up $0.43 on Monday, hitting $101.84. The stock had a trading volume of 597,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,104,247. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24. The stock has a market cap of $70.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.75.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

