iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Position Cut by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 54.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,491 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up 0.6% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after buying an additional 737,665,005 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9,021.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,119,864 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 2,096,624 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5,333.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 14.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,734,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $844,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087,241 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 18.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,349,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,026,000 after purchasing an additional 990,861 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $101.41 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $86.40 and a 1 year high of $108.24. The firm has a market cap of $70.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

