iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Position Lifted by LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.

LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,693 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 3.1% of LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,678,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 118,101.8% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 145,706,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,244,860,000 after acquiring an additional 145,582,878 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 14,898,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,606,299,000 after acquiring an additional 2,594,204 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 12,147,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,938,382,000 after acquiring an additional 252,486 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,107,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,777,579,000 after acquiring an additional 424,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,628,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,281,000 after acquiring an additional 155,398 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IJH traded up $0.49 during trading on Monday, reaching $267.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 322,872 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,078,763. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.87 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $252.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $252.32. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $217.39 and a 1-year high of $272.95.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

