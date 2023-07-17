iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Sold by Affinity Wealth Management LLC

Affinity Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Affinity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $223,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% during the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of IJH traded up $1.85 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $268.68. The stock had a trading volume of 581,488 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,080,833. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $272.95. The firm has a market cap of $71.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.32.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

