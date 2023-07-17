iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG) Shares Sold by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (BATS:IAGG – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 321,908 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,073 shares during the period. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. AdvisorNet Financial Inc owned approximately 0.38% of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF worth $15,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 44,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,094,000 after acquiring an additional 10,308 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $231,000. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 33,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 5,074 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Appleton Partners Inc. MA boosted its stake in iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 101,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,831,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

BATS IAGG traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $49.10. 134,860 shares of the company were exchanged. iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $51.13 and a 1-year high of $53.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.75.

About iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF

The iShares Core International Aggregate Bond ETF (IAGG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index composed of global non-U.S. dollar denominated investment grade bonds, hedged against currency fluctuations for USD investors. IAGG was launched on Nov 10, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

