iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF) Shares Sold by Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,084 shares during the quarter. iShares California Muni Bond ETF makes up 2.4% of Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.16% of iShares California Muni Bond ETF worth $3,327,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMF. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in iShares California Muni Bond ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter.

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:CMF opened at $56.95 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $53.91 and a 52-week high of $58.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $56.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.90.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

