iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stake Trimmed by Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA

Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 32.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,824 shares during the quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TLT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 105.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,929,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,086,000 after acquiring an additional 34,701,040 shares in the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 104.3% during the 1st quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 471,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,129,000 after buying an additional 11,475,057 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,810,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,326,000 after buying an additional 4,771,084 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 4,568,509 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,841,000 after buying an additional 2,115,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,315,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $927,486,000 after buying an additional 1,889,264 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.16. 8,363,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,817,314. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $120.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.20.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.2777 per share. This represents a $3.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 3rd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

