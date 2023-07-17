Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (NYSE:VMO – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a decrease of 30.5% from the June 15th total of 63,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 105,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,142 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $71,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 12,090 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust alerts:

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Price Performance

VMO traded down $0.04 on Monday, reaching $9.48. The stock had a trading volume of 61,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 116,579. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $10.91. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.40 and a 200-day moving average of $9.58.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Announces Dividend

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be given a $0.0358 dividend. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 14th.

(Get Free Report)

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.