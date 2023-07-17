Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Northeast Investment Management

Northeast Investment Management lowered its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 0.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,224 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 564 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical accounts for approximately 1.3% of Northeast Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Northeast Investment Management’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $21,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 721.4% in the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 103.4% in the 4th quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total transaction of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.87, for a total value of $187,658.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $665,143.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 1,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.92, for a total value of $501,399.36. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,468,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,283 shares of company stock worth $22,923,158 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $289.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.15.

ISRG stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $353.00. 280,296 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,636,232. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $320.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.72, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 1.32. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $180.07 and a 52-week high of $355.38.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.03. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

