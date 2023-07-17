International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO – Free Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
International Petroleum Price Performance
Shares of TSE IPCO opened at C$11.77 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.86.
About International Petroleum
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than International Petroleum
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for International Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.