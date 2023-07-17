International Petroleum (TSE:IPCO) Price Target Lowered to C$16.00 at BMO Capital Markets

International Petroleum (TSE:IPCOFree Report) had its price objective cut by BMO Capital Markets from C$18.00 to C$16.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

International Petroleum Price Performance

Shares of TSE IPCO opened at C$11.77 on Thursday. International Petroleum has a twelve month low of C$10.01 and a twelve month high of C$16.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.76. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.71. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$11.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.86.

About International Petroleum

International Petroleum Corporation explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas. It holds a portfolio of oil and gas production assets and development projects in Canada, Malaysia, and France. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

