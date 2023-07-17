Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP) Price Target Raised to $150.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Installed Building Products (NYSE:IBP – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $118.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
IBP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $132.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. BTIG Research began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Installed Building Products from $120.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Installed Building Products in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $126.00.
Installed Building Products Stock Performance
NYSE:IBP opened at $145.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.19. Installed Building Products has a 1 year low of $74.69 and a 1 year high of $147.55. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.03. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45 and a beta of 1.76.
Installed Building Products Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Installed Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Installed Building Products news, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,928.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Installed Building Products news, Director Janet E. Jackson sold 697 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.26, for a total value of $80,336.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $969,682.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Todd R. Fry sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.24, for a total value of $57,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $678,928.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,197 shares of company stock worth $6,117,956. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ausbil Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Installed Building Products in the 2nd quarter worth $1,088,000. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the second quarter valued at about $207,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in Installed Building Products by 1,088.9% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 10,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after buying an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Installed Building Products in the first quarter valued at about $288,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Installed Building Products Company Profile
Installed Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation of insulation, waterproofing, fire-stopping, fireproofing, garage doors, rain gutters, window blinds, shower doors, closet shelving and mirrors, and other products in the continental United States. The company offers a range of insulation materials, such as fiberglass and cellulose, and spray foam insulation materials.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Installed Building Products
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for Installed Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Installed Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.