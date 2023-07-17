Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,500 shares, a growth of 238.0% from the June 15th total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Inpex Stock Performance

Shares of IPXHY stock opened at $11.93 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 1.21. Inpex has a one year low of $9.14 and a one year high of $12.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.89.

Inpex (OTCMKTS:IPXHY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter. Inpex had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 20.56%.

Inpex Company Profile

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

