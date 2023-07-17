Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Inozyme Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, a growth of 248.1% from the June 15th total of 356,200 shares. Currently, 3.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 613,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Insider Activity at Inozyme Pharma

In related news, Director Robert Lorne Hopfner acquired 219,230 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.48 per share, for a total transaction of $1,420,610.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,432,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,244,647.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 11.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inozyme Pharma

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Inozyme Pharma during the third quarter worth $35,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Inozyme Pharma by 241.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 8,853 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Inozyme Pharma in the second quarter valued at $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Inozyme Pharma Price Performance

Inozyme Pharma stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $6.09. The company had a trading volume of 316,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,926. Inozyme Pharma has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $7.24. The company has a current ratio of 10.66, a quick ratio of 10.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $268.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.31.

Inozyme Pharma (NASDAQ:INZY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.04. On average, equities research analysts predict that Inozyme Pharma will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on INZY shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inozyme Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inozyme Pharma in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Inozyme Pharma Company Profile

Inozyme Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of vasculature, soft tissue, and skeleton diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is INZ-701, a soluble, recombinant, genetically engineered, and fusion protein, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of ENPP1 and ABCC6 deficiency, as well as for the treatment of calciphylaxis.

Featured Articles

