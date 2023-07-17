Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.
Inogen Trading Down 13.4 %
Inogen stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.
About Inogen
Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.
