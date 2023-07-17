Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Inogen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Get Inogen alerts:

Inogen Trading Down 13.4 %

Inogen stock opened at $8.89 on Thursday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $8.68 and a 12 month high of $32.01. The firm has a market cap of $205.54 million, a PE ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.22.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.77) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $72.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.68 million. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 24.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -2.41 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Inogen by 273.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 884 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Inogen by 124.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 993 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Inogen by 74.0% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,487 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in Inogen by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,230 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Inogen by 3,054.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,722 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 3,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.38% of the company’s stock.

About Inogen

(Get Free Report)

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Inogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.