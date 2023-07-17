Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT) is Crown Wealth Group LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Crown Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BATS:BALT – Free Report) by 15.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 324,464 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,653 shares during the period. Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF makes up about 7.4% of Crown Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Crown Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF were worth $8,835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 923.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,405,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,285 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 730,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,434,000 after purchasing an additional 386,029 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 579,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,834,000 after purchasing an additional 143,007 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $10,815,000. Finally, Compass Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF by 833.3% during the 4th quarter. Compass Advisory Group LLC now owns 398,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,666,000 after purchasing an additional 355,857 shares during the period.

Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF Stock Performance

BALT traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $27.94. 108,600 shares of the company were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.69 and a 200 day moving average of $27.24.

About Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF

The Innovator Defined Wealth Shield ETF (BALT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a three-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds flex options. BALT was launched on Jul 1, 2021 and is managed by Innovator.

