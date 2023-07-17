Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) Given New C$82.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Free Report) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price decreased by research analysts at National Bank Financial from C$87.00 to C$82.00 in a research report issued on Monday, FlyOnTheWall reports. National Bank Financial’s target price suggests a potential upside of 27.39% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on IMO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$78.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$74.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$88.00 to C$87.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on Imperial Oil from C$80.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Imperial Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$78.47.

Imperial Oil Stock Performance

IMO traded down C$0.38 on Monday, hitting C$64.37. 530,897 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 967,280. Imperial Oil has a 52 week low of C$53.43 and a 52 week high of C$79.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.72. The firm has a market capitalization of C$37.60 billion, a PE ratio of 5.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.90. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$64.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$66.98.

Imperial Oil Company Profile

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Free Report ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported C$2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.92 by C$0.21. Imperial Oil had a return on equity of 32.44% and a net margin of 12.61%. The firm had revenue of C$12.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$15.04 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Imperial Oil will post 8.4309896 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment is involved in the transportation and refining of crude oil, blending of refined products, and the distribution and marketing of refined products.

