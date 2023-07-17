Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Impac Mortgage (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) in a report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Impac Mortgage Stock Up 2.2 %

IMH opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.23. Impac Mortgage has a 52 week low of $0.12 and a 52 week high of $0.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Impac Mortgage stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:IMH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,578,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000. Sara Bay Financial owned 11.99% of Impac Mortgage at the end of the most recent reporting period. 12.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Impac Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of mortgage and real estate solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services, and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. The Mortgage Lending segment offers mortgage lending products through lending channels, retail, wholesale, and correspondent, and retains mortgage servicing rights and warehouse lending facilities.

