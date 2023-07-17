iExec RLC Reaches Market Cap of $90.38 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 17th. Over the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One iExec RLC token can currently be bought for $1.25 or 0.00004127 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $90.38 million and $13.06 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004471 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.36 or 0.00021024 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00014135 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,256.79 or 1.00003583 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000800 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0240 or 0.00000079 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

RLC is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 72,382,548 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 72,382,548.06525736 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.25469263 USD and is up 0.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $10,843,667.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

