IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of research firms recently commented on IDYA. Berenberg Bank started coverage on IDEAYA Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of IDEAYA Biosciences from $26.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Guggenheim upped their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $32.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th.

Get IDEAYA Biosciences alerts:

IDEAYA Biosciences Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of IDYA stock opened at $22.67 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $23.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52-week low of $9.00 and a 52-week high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 0.82.

Insider Transactions at IDEAYA Biosciences

IDEAYA Biosciences ( NASDAQ:IDYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.38 million. IDEAYA Biosciences had a negative net margin of 143.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will post -2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Jason Throne sold 9,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $218,155.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,417 shares of company stock valued at $239,591. 5.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 17,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 1,971 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 9,153.3% in the fourth quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 138,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,000 after buying an additional 137,300 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 23,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 5,987 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY lifted its position in IDEAYA Biosciences by 39.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 2,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP boosted its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 3,824,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,497,000 after purchasing an additional 109,400 shares during the last quarter. 83.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IDEAYA Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's lead product candidates include IDE397, a methionine adenosyltransferase 2a inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for patients with solid tumors having methylthioadenosine phosphorylase gene deletions; and IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEAYA Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.