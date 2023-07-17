ICON Trading 14% Higher This Week (ICX)

ICON (ICX) traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One ICON coin can now be bought for about $0.24 or 0.00000797 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ICON has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. ICON has a total market cap of $231.57 million and $7.96 million worth of ICON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

About ICON

ICON (CRYPTO:ICX) is a LFT coin that uses the Loopchain hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 19th, 2017. ICON’s total supply is 961,540,904 coins. ICON’s official Twitter account is @helloiconworld and its Facebook page is accessible here. ICON’s official website is icon.community. ICON’s official message board is forum.icon.community. The Reddit community for ICON is https://reddit.com/r/helloicon and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Get ICON alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “ICON (ICX) is a cryptocurrency . ICON has a current supply of 961,493,979.2411484 with 961,493,986.3219976 in circulation. The last known price of ICON is 0.23705698 USD and is up 0.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 103 active market(s) with $14,774,142.75 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://icon.community.”

Buying and Selling ICON

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ICON directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ICON should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ICON using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

