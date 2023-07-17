IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF) Short Interest Update

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a decrease of 88.3% from the June 15th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

IBC Advanced Alloys Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:IAALF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.09. 17,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 39,736. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.07. IBC Advanced Alloys has a one year low of $0.03 and a one year high of $0.18. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.57.

IBC Advanced Alloys (OTCMKTS:IAALF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.76 million for the quarter. IBC Advanced Alloys had a negative net margin of 14.85% and a negative return on equity of 65.40%.

About IBC Advanced Alloys

IBC Advanced Alloys Corp. develops, produces, and sells specialty alloy products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Copper Alloys and Engineered Materials segments. It offers various copper alloys as castings and forgings, such as beryllium copper, chrome copper, oxygen-free high conductivity copper, and aluminum bronze in the form of plates, blocks, bars, and rings, as well as specialty copper alloy forgings for industrial welding, oil and gas, plastic mold, metal melting, marine defense, electronic, and industrial equipment markets.

