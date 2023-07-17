Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,840 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 5.3% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 661 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 7.1% in the first quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 511 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 6.2% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 14.0% in the first quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 659 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Shopify by 292.9% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 110 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Shopify from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Shopify from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Atlantic Securities lowered Shopify from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.29.

Shopify Price Performance

SHOP opened at $68.83 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $71.43. The firm has a market cap of $87.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.33 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $62.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.96.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.