Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Invests $201,000 in SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:EFAX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 5,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EFAX. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 119.2% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 217,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after buying an additional 118,260 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 208.3% during the first quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 148,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,508,000 after purchasing an additional 100,474 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 816.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 92,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,082,000 after purchasing an additional 82,020 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF during the fourth quarter worth $3,160,000. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 101.9% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 54,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,031,000 after purchasing an additional 27,685 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Price Performance

Shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF stock opened at $38.28 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $37.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.89. SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 1 year low of $28.72 and a 1 year high of $38.53. The stock has a market cap of $260.30 million, a PE ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 0.87.

SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Company Profile

The SPDR MSCI EAFE Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (EFAX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE ex Fossil Fuels index. The fund tracks a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index that excludes companies that own fossil fuel reserves. EFAX was launched on Oct 24, 2016 and is managed by State Street.

