Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $8.13 Million Stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2,237.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,463 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,192 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 2.0% of Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $8,133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 3,893 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 15,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,513,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 410 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.59% of the company’s stock.

TLT stock opened at $101.47 on Monday.

TLT stock opened at $101.47 on Monday. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $91.85 and a 12-month high of $120.69. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $104.20.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th were given a $0.2777 dividend. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $3.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

