Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $317,000 Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 89.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,661 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 252.7% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 399,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,704,000 after acquiring an additional 286,403 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 54,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,798,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,952,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 30,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 28,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,481,000 after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.22 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.74. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.46 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

