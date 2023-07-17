Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC Has $1.28 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 55.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,092 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,041 shares during the quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 117.1% in the first quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $112.20 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.48. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $94.32 and a 52 week high of $116.73.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

