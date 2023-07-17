Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Shares Purchased by U S Global Investors Inc.

U S Global Investors Inc. raised its holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 33.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $337,490,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,237,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,167,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480,451 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 157.5% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,160,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,608,000 after purchasing an additional 709,638 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 54.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,840,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,270,000 after buying an additional 650,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 16.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,200,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $637,433,000 after buying an additional 583,516 shares in the last quarter. 93.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Trading Up 1.2 %

HLT traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $149.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 147,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,548. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.39 and a fifty-two week high of $155.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $141.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.57 billion, a PE ratio of 32.41, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.22.

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Hilton Worldwide ( NYSE:HLT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 141.34% and a net margin of 13.36%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HLT has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. SpectralCast reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $168.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $137.00 to $142.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Hilton Worldwide from $166.00 to $163.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.73.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $745,283.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Hilton Worldwide news, Director Douglas M. Steenland acquired 695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $143.73 per share, with a total value of $99,892.35. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,764,863.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Laura Fuentes sold 12,513 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.42, for a total transaction of $1,769,588.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,270 shares in the company, valued at $745,283.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

About Hilton Worldwide

(Free Report)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.