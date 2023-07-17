HighPeak Energy (NASDAQ:HPK) Trading Up 5.7%

HighPeak Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:HPK – Get Free Report) shares were up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 88,143 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 290,757 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of HighPeak Energy from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get HighPeak Energy alerts:

HighPeak Energy Trading Up 11.0 %

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.26 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

HighPeak Energy ( NASDAQ:HPK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.27). HighPeak Energy had a net margin of 34.22% and a return on equity of 28.51%. The company had revenue of $223.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.20 million. As a group, analysts forecast that HighPeak Energy, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 116.6% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 1,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 9,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 69.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of HighPeak Energy by 6.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.91% of the company’s stock.

About HighPeak Energy

(Get Free Report)

HighPeak Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the Midland Basin in West Texas and Eastern New Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HighPeak Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HighPeak Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.