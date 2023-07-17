Hickory Lane Capital Management LP Sells 1,750 Shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC)

Hickory Lane Capital Management LP trimmed its position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. (NYSE:VAC – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 13,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the quarter. Marriott Vacations Worldwide accounts for 2.1% of Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Hickory Lane Capital Management LP’s holdings in Marriott Vacations Worldwide were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide by 109.1% during the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter worth $552,000. 83.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on VAC shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $223.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marriott Vacations Worldwide has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Up 0.7 %

VAC traded up $0.88 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $129.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 372,926. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $117.85 and a 1 year high of $165.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $126.11 and its 200-day moving average is $137.88.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Co. will post 11.04 EPS for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 25th were given a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.88%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

