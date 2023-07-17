HI (HI) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $6.16 Million

HI (HI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 16th. One HI token can now be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. HI has a total market cap of $6.16 million and $474,256.38 worth of HI was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HI has traded 10.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HI alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004486 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00017112 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020887 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000094 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00014336 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,327.75 or 1.00054778 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000815 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000079 BTC.

HI Profile

HI (CRYPTO:HI) is a token. It was first traded on July 31st, 2021. HI’s total supply is 9,833,337,402 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,768,384,825 tokens. HI’s official message board is resources.hi.com. HI’s official website is www.hi.com. The Reddit community for HI is https://reddit.com/r/hi_official. HI’s official Twitter account is @hi_com_official.

HI Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “HI (HI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. HI has a current supply of 9,833,337,402 with 2,898,698,243 in circulation. The last known price of HI is 0.00223341 USD and is down -5.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 19 active market(s) with $490,837.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hi.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.