HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $63.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $57.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of HF Sinclair from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of HF Sinclair from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $59.00.

HF Sinclair Stock Down 1.7 %

DINO opened at $46.21 on Thursday. HF Sinclair has a twelve month low of $37.12 and a twelve month high of $66.19. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $47.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.10. The firm has a market cap of $8.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.40.

HF Sinclair Dividend Announcement

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.52. HF Sinclair had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 32.56%. The firm had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that HF Sinclair will post 7.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 17th. HF Sinclair’s payout ratio is 12.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in HF Sinclair by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,799,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,789,000 after acquiring an additional 571,178 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $539,533,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in HF Sinclair in the first quarter valued at approximately $308,240,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 12.3% in the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,378,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,344,000 after buying an additional 480,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in HF Sinclair by 99.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,737,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,072,000 after buying an additional 1,364,601 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.82% of the company’s stock.

About HF Sinclair

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

