Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.73

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 4190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.
HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.
The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 508,215 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.
