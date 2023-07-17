Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) Sets New 1-Year High at $41.73

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $41.73 and last traded at $41.70, with a volume of 4190 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.32.

HCCI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial began coverage on Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $40.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.17.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.08 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.06 and a 200-day moving average of $35.76.

Heritage-Crystal Clean last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.14. Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $193.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.05 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc will post 2.58 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 5,979.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 516,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,783,000 after purchasing an additional 508,215 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC boosted its position in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 32.0% during the 1st quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,122,788 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,246,000 after acquiring an additional 271,887 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean during the 1st quarter worth approximately $9,616,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,178,000 after acquiring an additional 258,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $9,111,000. 62.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc, through its subsidiary, Heritage-Crystal Clean, LLC, provides parts cleaning, hazardous and non-hazardous waste, and used oil collection services to small and mid-sized customers in the industrial and vehicle maintenance sectors in North America. It operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Oil Business.

