Herbst Group LLC Sells 300 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its stake in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IRM. Tobam lifted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 2,284 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $937,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 5,196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 34,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC grew its stake in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 76.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have commented on IRM shares. Barclays increased their price target on Iron Mountain from $56.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Iron Mountain stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $60.57. 469,111 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,418,165. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.91, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.92. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 1 year low of $43.33 and a 1 year high of $60.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.6185 dividend. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 124.75%.

Insider Transactions at Iron Mountain

In other news, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total value of $3,238,517.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 50,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,461.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Iron Mountain news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total value of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 57,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.96, for a total transaction of $3,238,517.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 50,455 shares in the company, valued at $2,823,461.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,427 shares of company stock worth $7,000,469 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

