Herbst Group LLC Has $1.94 Million Holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Herbst Group LLC trimmed its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 82,755 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the period. Herbst Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $1,941,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BUG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 737.9% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 714,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,859,000 after buying an additional 629,088 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 103.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 788,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,366,000 after purchasing an additional 401,478 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 276,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,691,000 after purchasing an additional 169,051 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,604,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 388,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,070,000 after buying an additional 101,691 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ:BUG traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $24.33. 59,692 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 284,425. The company has a market capitalization of $707.76 million, a P/E ratio of 57.15 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.77 and a 200 day moving average of $22.86. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $19.58 and a 1-year high of $28.82.

About Global X Cybersecurity ETF

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

