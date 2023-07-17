Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM) is Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s 9th Largest Position

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,852,820 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 73,993 shares during the period. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. owned 10.32% of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF worth $154,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 347.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 317.9% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,588 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Price Performance

Shares of RODM stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $26.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,164. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.33. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $27.39.

About Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF

Featured Stories

