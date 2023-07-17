Harrington Investments INC Has $935,000 Stock Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Harrington Investments INC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,279 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Honda Motor were worth $935,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in Honda Motor by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 9,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 41,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 10,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Honda Motor by 19.6% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Honda Motor stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $30.10. 50,526 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,410. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.85. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $21.43 and a fifty-two week high of $32.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.11.

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $33.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.49 billion. Honda Motor had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 5.94%. On average, research analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HMC has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Honda Motor in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Nomura downgraded Honda Motor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Honda Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

