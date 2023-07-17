Harrington Investments INC Has $1.68 Million Stock Position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Harrington Investments INC grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,256 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,681,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,848,477 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,044,282,000 after acquiring an additional 244,886 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after purchasing an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,196,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,476,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,780,489 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,421,436 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $951,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,987,058 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

GILD traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $76.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 532,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,766,284. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.42, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.27 and a 1 year high of $89.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.48 and its 200-day moving average is $81.06.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.26). Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 39.35%. The company had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.90%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 67.72%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gilead Sciences news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 1,485 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.90, for a total value of $114,196.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,402 shares in the company, valued at $2,261,013.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GILD has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $84.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.95.

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

