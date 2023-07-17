Harrington Investments INC Boosts Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Harrington Investments INC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,347 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 894 shares during the quarter. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 1,070.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,745 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 3,992 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,029 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 8,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. 6.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PHG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Societe Generale raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips to €19.00 ($20.88) in a report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.06.

Koninklijke Philips Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PHG traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.71. 130,305 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,549,551. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $20.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.54. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $11.75 and a twelve month high of $22.98.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a negative net margin of 11.63% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

Koninklijke Philips Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.9387 per share. This represents a yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -37.96%.

Koninklijke Philips Company Profile

(Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Stories

