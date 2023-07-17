Harrington Investments INC Acquires 1,804 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Harrington Investments INC increased its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 86,975 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 2.0% of Harrington Investments INC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Harrington Investments INC’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in Intel by 173.6% in the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 539,976 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $26,761,000 after buying an additional 342,649 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in Intel by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $142,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in Intel by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 6,338 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intel by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 5,863,459 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $290,593,000 after buying an additional 1,244,247 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Performance

INTC stock traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,706,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,538,508. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.06. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.06% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 36.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on INTC. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Wedbush raised shares of Intel from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Intel from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Intel news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

