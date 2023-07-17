Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $364.00.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on HLN shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Haleon in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Shares of HLN stock opened at $8.40 on Monday. Haleon has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Haleon will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HLN. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Haleon by 16.1% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 112,055,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $912,133,000 after purchasing an additional 15,545,632 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in Haleon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $87,417,000. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,351,000. Harding Loevner LP acquired a new position in Haleon during the first quarter worth $79,007,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Haleon in the third quarter valued at about $50,724,000. Institutional investors own 6.67% of the company’s stock.

Haleon Company Profile



Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

