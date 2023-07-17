Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 131,017 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 62% from the previous session’s volume of 342,893 shares.The stock last traded at $85.57 and had previously closed at $84.00.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $105.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $103.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.17.

Haemonetics Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.93 and its 200-day moving average is $82.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 2.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.42.

Insider Buying and Selling

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.09. Haemonetics had a net margin of 9.87% and a return on equity of 20.13%. The business had revenue of $304.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $284.53 million. On average, research analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Haemonetics news, EVP Anila Lingamneni sold 2,304 shares of Haemonetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.33, for a total transaction of $191,992.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,399,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HAE. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Haemonetics by 163.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,407 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 10,802 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 3.1% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,802 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $809,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 300.3% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 33,039 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,785 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,770 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,405,000 after purchasing an additional 2,817 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 10.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 18,732 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares during the period. 99.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Haemonetics Company Profile

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides suite of medical products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers automated plasma collection systems, donor management software, and supporting software solutions including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system, and Donor360.

Further Reading

