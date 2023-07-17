Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $55.69

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $57.24. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 82,745 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Green Brick Partners Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.65. Green Brick Partners had a return on equity of 29.35% and a net margin of 16.22%. The company had revenue of $452.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.

About Green Brick Partners

Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.

