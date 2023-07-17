Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Shares Gap Up to $55.69

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $55.69, but opened at $57.24. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 82,745 shares trading hands.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
GRBK has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Green Brick Partners in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered Green Brick Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.50.
Green Brick Partners Stock Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. The company has a current ratio of 7.85, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.60.
Insider Transactions at Green Brick Partners
In related news, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Richard Arthur Costello sold 10,000 shares of Green Brick Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.51, for a total value of $495,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,049 shares in the company, valued at $4,260,285.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Brandler sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total value of $1,251,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 49,176 shares in the company, valued at $2,462,242.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,000 shares of company stock worth $2,738,850 in the last quarter. Insiders own 44.40% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Green Brick Partners
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GRBK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Green Brick Partners by 213.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,764 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 31,184 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Green Brick Partners by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,192 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in Green Brick Partners in the first quarter worth $889,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Green Brick Partners by 57.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 5,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Green Brick Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,648,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,578,000 after purchasing an additional 9,235 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.80% of the company’s stock.
About Green Brick Partners
Green Brick Partners, Inc is a diversified homebuilding and land development company that operates in Texas, Georgia, and Florida and has a non-controlling interest in a Colorado homebuilder, Challenger Homes, located in Colorado Springs. Green Brick owns five subsidiary homebuilders in Texas (CB JENI Homes, Normandy Homes, Southgate Homes, Trophy Signature Homes, and a 90% interest in Centre Living Homes), as well as a controlling interest in a homebuilder in Atlanta, Georgia (The Providence Group) and an 80% interest in a homebuilder in Port St.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Green Brick Partners
- Is It Time To Take Another Bite Of Chewy, Inc?
- GreenPower Motor Company Shifts Into High Gear
- Is the Microsoft Deal Driving Applied Optoelectronics 300% Gain?
- Can Unity Software Sustain The Momentum?
- Nvidia Invested $50 million into This AI Drug Discovery Biotech
Receive News & Ratings for Green Brick Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Brick Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.