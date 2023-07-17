Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,729 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,815 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,875,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 5,197 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Lansing Street Advisors increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 10,881 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $204,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.0 %

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.99 on Monday, hitting $102.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,474,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,111,515. The firm has a market cap of $70.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.75. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $86.40 and a one year high of $108.24.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

