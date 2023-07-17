Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U) Shares Gap Down to $58.88

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple (NYSE:GRP.U – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $58.88, but opened at $53.79. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple shares last traded at $58.50, with a volume of 307 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple alerts:

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.62.

Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Cuts Dividend

About Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.196 per share. This represents a $2.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple’s dividend payout ratio is currently -56.56%.

(Get Free Report)

Granite Real Estate Investment Trust is engaged in the ownership and management of predominantly industrial properties in Canada, the United States, Mexico and Europe. The Company owns and manages rental income properties. Its services include sourcing and real estate acquisition, site development, assisting with government approvals and re-zoning to specific uses, build-to-suit construction, property renovation, project management and long-term leasing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Real Estate Inc. Staple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.