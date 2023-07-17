Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 626 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 384,233 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 626 shares during the period. Paychex comprises approximately 3.1% of Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Paychex were worth $44,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,150 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,226,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 2.4% in the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 144,612 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $16,571,000 after purchasing an additional 3,393 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.0% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 94,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,780,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 1.9% in the first quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 78,964 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Paychex by 4.1% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 294,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,754,000 after purchasing an additional 11,492 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Paychex alerts:

Insider Activity at Paychex

In related news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total transaction of $1,373,871.12. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,042,049.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 12,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.02, for a total value of $1,373,871.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,042,049.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph M. Tucci sold 10,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.99, for a total value of $1,258,491.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 53,460 shares in the company, valued at $6,200,825.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Paychex Stock Up 0.6 %

PAYX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Friday, June 30th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 2nd. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

PAYX traded up $0.74 during trading on Monday, reaching $121.60. 260,916 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,040,712. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $104.09 and a fifty-two week high of $139.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $110.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.01.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Profile

(Free Report)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PAYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.