Grandfield & Dodd LLC Sells 2,826 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,948 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 2,826 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 85.7% in the 1st quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 130 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its position in shares of FedEx by 163.9% in the 4th quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 190 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FDX traded down $2.45 on Monday, hitting $255.00. 211,009 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,043,130. FedEx Co. has a fifty-two week low of $141.92 and a fifty-two week high of $262.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $233.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.35.

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.85 by $0.09. FedEx had a return on equity of 15.32% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $180.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $228.00 to $251.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of FedEx from $240.00 to $282.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.11.

In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer L. Johnson sold 10,801 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.61, for a total value of $2,577,226.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $762,597.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

