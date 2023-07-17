Grandfield & Dodd LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 15.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,986 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,311,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Emerson Electric in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in Emerson Electric by 201.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Lisa Flavin sold 48,718 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.65, for a total value of $4,367,568.70. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,748 shares in the company, valued at $4,639,208.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Emerson Electric Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of EMR stock traded down $0.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.22. The company had a trading volume of 329,164 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,328. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company’s fifty day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $86.37. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $72.40 and a fifty-two week high of $99.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.13 billion, a PE ratio of 11.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.41.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.12. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 16.94% and a net margin of 27.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 25.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EMR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Emerson Electric from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Friday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Emerson Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.47.

About Emerson Electric

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, AspenTech, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.